Sachin Tendulkar reveals straight drive is not his favourite shot, recalls RP Singh running him out in 2006 - Check

When a perfectly executed Phil Salt straight drive smacked Joburg Super Kings fast bowler Alzarri Joseph's foot and deflected toward the stumps, Pretoria Capitals batter Theunis de Bruyn hadn't even batted yet. De Bruyn had little chance to go back to the crease because of how quickly Salt had struck the ball. Salt made sure to make a game-winning half-century to chase down a 123-run target in 13 overs in SA20 2023 Match 13 in Centurion on Wednesday, despite Capitals losing their second wicket during the powerplay despite de Bruyn's two-ball duck. Former Indian cricketers Aakash Chopra and Rudra Pratap Singh, who were in charge of calling the game for Sports 18 Network, discussed the hot topic of a run-out at the non striker's end.

For once, the straight drive wasn't my favorite shot! @cricketaakash @rpsingh bhaiyya toh batting karte samay bhi wicket lete the!_ https://t.co/azwZ1jf1eB January 20, 2023

Chopra, a devoted sports fan, drew attention to the hypocrisy of those who didn't dispute de Bruyn's run-out but would have done so had a bowler caused a run-out at the non-end striker's prior to pitching a delivery. In an event where he was in Salt's place and great hitter Sachin Tendulkar was in de Bryun's place, Singh, who couldn't recall causing such a run-out during the course of his 13-year representative career, remembered. Chopra urged Singh to apologise on TV after finding out that Tendulkar was removed due to a tail-ender. Singh then explained how he had already done the same thing. In the meantime, Chopra expressed regret to Tendulkar both during commentary and on social media platforms following the game.

Tendulkar, who is known for playing cheeky shots behind the wickets, responded to the incident with a cheeky tweet, saying it was the only instance in which he detested the straight drive before making fun of Singh for having the capacity to collect a wicket while batting. For the uninitiated, the event took place during the fifth DLF Cup 2006 match in Kuala Lumpur against the West Indies. At 157/7 and already down, India lost Tendulkar in the 37th over when Singh's shot smacked off the foot of former West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels and into the stumps. However, India had managed to hold the opposition to 146 runs in 41 overs thanks to a team bowling effort in which all five of their bowlers contributed to wickets.