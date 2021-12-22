हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sara Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar dances to ‘Brown Munde’, video goes viral – WATCH

Recently, Sara attended the live concert of Canadian-Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon at the famous Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai. Sara attended the music show with actor Jaaved Jaaferi's daughter Alaviaa Jaaferi.

File image (Source: Twitter)

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is often making headlines for her social media posts as she is one of the most popular and admired influencers in the country right now and has millions of followers on different social media platforms.

Interestingly, Sara herself shared the videos of the concert on her Instagram account’s story and in one of the clips, the 24-year-old model is seen dancing to famous song ‘Brown Munde’.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Sara is currently enjoying her time in Goa. On Tuesday (December 21), she shared a pic on Instagram, in which she can be seen smiling while holding a bunch of roses in her hand. The picture’s caption read, ‘Hello Goa’.

Notably, Sara recently took her baby steps to the glam world with modelling for a high-end clothing brand. The 24-year-old influencer made her modelling debut along with actress Banita Sandhu and Ahan Shetty’s rumoured girlfriend Tania Shroff.

Check out some of the pics from her modelling debut:

Sara was recently spotted watching MMA fight as well. She had posted an Insta story watching the fight. 

Sara is quite a popular figure on social media. She has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram. Her brother and Sachin's youngest child Arjun Tendulkar is a cricketer. He plays for Mumbai Indians. 

