Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara sets internet on fire with another Instagram photo

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara has recently turned a model officially. There had been rumours that she would take up acting one day. While we await that to happen, Sara has started her modelling career for sure.

In the recent ad for a brand, she can be seen with actor Banita Sandhu.

On Sunday, she set social media on fire, with another picture. In that photo she can be seen taking the stairs of the Taj Falaknuma Palace, a posh hotel in Hyderabad.

Sara was recently spotted watching MMA fight as well. She had posted a story watching the fight.

Sara is quite a popular figure on social media. She has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram. Her brother and Sachin's youngest child Arjun Tendulkar is a cricketer. He plays for Mumbai Indians.

Here's her photo: