Sachin Tendulkar’s India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 LIVE Stream details: When and where to watch IND-L vs NZ-L online and on TV?

Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends will take on Ross Taylor’s New Zealand Legends in their third match of the Road Safety World Series 2022 at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday (September 19). India Legends, who won their opening game against South Africa Legends, had to share the points with West Indies in their second clash after a wash out in Kanpur last week.

New Zealand Legends, on the other hand, have won one and lost one in their two matches so far. After being thrashed by Sri Lanka in their first clash, the Kiwis bounced back to hammer Bangladesh Legends by eight wickets last weekend. Skipper Ross Taylor led the way with an unbeaten 17-ball 30 in the second to power New Zealand to a comfortable win.

India Legends captain Tendulkar had a modest outing in the first game against South Africa, scoring only 16 but all-rounder Stuart Binny lit up the Kanpur stadium with a blazing 82.

End of match 8! A spirited performance from the New Zealand Legends batters give the Kiwis their first win of the tournament!#BANLvsNZL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJunghaiLegendary pic.twitter.com/y9GTogrH34 — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 17, 2022

Here’s all you need to know about India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match…

When will India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match take place?

India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played on Monday, September 19.

Where will India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match take place?

India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Holkar stadium in Indore.

What time will India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match begin?

India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7pm IST.

Where can you watch India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match live on TV in India?

India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be broadcast on Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex on TV in India.

Where can you watch India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match live streaming in India?

India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match live streaming will be available on Jio TV for mobile users as well as the Voot website and app.

India Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety Series 2022 Predicted 11

India Legends: Yusuf Pathan, Rahul Sharma, Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar (c), Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Singh Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel

New Zealand Legends: Ross Taylor (c), Jamie How, Jason Spice, Doug Brownlie, Neil Broom, Scott Styris, Anton Devcich, James Franklin, Gareth Hopkins, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Mills