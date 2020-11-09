हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sachin Tendulkar’s piece of advice for Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2020 Final against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians will clash with Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 Final, bidding for a record-extending fifth IPL crown.

File Photo

Ahead of their all-important IPL 2020 Final against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians were handed a big boost when the legendary Sachin Tendulkar came to their aid with some words of wisdom. Sachin is the ‘mentor’ of the side and is regulary seen in the pavilion during their home games at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians will be vying for a record-extending fifth IPL crown against first-time finalists Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, November 10. Sachin, who played for Mumbai Indians from it’s maiden season in 2008 up until his retirement in 2013, backed the team to win another one.

“When you go out to play for Mumbai Indians, you know that it’s not just you as an individual but the entire force is with you,” said Sachin in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians.

Calling Mumbai Indians a family which faces the challenges together, Sachin said:

“The first and the most important thing – It’s one family. We all stay together through ups and downs because in sport or generally in life, there are going to be challenges and a number of speed-breakers along the way especially in this tournament which moves at a phenomenal pace.”

Sachin, now 47, encouraged the side to play as a ‘tight unit’, “It’s important that everyone stays together as a tight unit and we have been able to do that. When you know that right from the owners to our support staff is backing you – they are looking to push you, to bring the best out of you and do everything possible to help you stay at that level to perform.”

IPL 2020Sachin tendulkarMumbai IndiansIPL 13Indian Premier Leaguelatest IPL newsIPL in UAE
