Sachin Tendulkar’s wife Anjali REVEALS how she reacted after meeting Master Blaster for first time - WATCH

Anjali Tendulkar was head over heels, the moment he saw Sachin Tendulkar at the Mumbai airport. Tendulkar was returning from his first England tour when Anjali had noticed the little master who had barely turned 17 and looked like he was 12. Talking about her first meeting, Anjali said that he did not even know who he was and that her friend Aparna had told her about this wonder kid who was the youngest to have scored a century for India.

“I didn’t even know who he was. My friend is here Aparna. She was with me. And she told me about this wonder boy of cricket and he just got a hundred, youngest Indian to score a hundred. I didn’t care what he was, who he was and I had no interest in cricket. I saw him and I thought he was really cute and I ran after him,” said Anjali.

“In those days at the airport, there was this viewing gallery. I was actually looking for my mom who was suppose to have landed from England. I just saw him and told Aparna, who is this guy who is so cute, and then I forgot about my mother. We ran down and then I ran up screaming his name,” recollects Anjali.

Speaking about how embarrassing it was for the former India captain, Tendulkar’s wife added, “The funny thing is that Ajit and Nitin were there with him and Sachin was so embarrassed that this girl is running after me and screaming my name and he was only looking down and didn’t even look at me and quietly looked down and got into the car.”

Tendulkar got married to Anjali in 1995. Sara was born in 1997, while the couple was blessed with Arjun in 1999.