Revealed: Virat Kohli 'went on his knees' to do THIS for wife Anushka Sharma

As India skipper Virat Kohli undergoes hard quarantine in Southampton ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, he has his strongest support system — wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika by his side in England as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials allowed families of players to accompany them.

Recently, Anushka uploaded a picture of herself standing on the balcony of the Hilton Hotel situated at the Ageas Bowl with a hilarious caption directed towards her husband.

Sharing a photograph of herself, where she is quarantining currently, Anushka took to Instagram and wrote, “Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for sometime. #QuarantineAtTheStadium.”

As soon as the post went viral, many started commenting and leaving their likes for the picture. Among those was India's women all-rounder Harleen Deol, who revealed the Kohli went down on his knees to click the photograph. She also lauded the Team India skipper for his “full dedication.”

Harleen gave a cheeky reply to Anushka's photo and wrote, "hahaha I could see the photographer getting on knees for this click. Full dedication I must say," her comment read.

Notably, the Indian men's and women's cricket teams departed for the UK on June 2 and after arriving in London, both teams moved to Southampton to undergo hard quarantine.

Anushka, along with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika, is under mandatory quarantine in the UK as per the prevailing Covid-19 rules and regulations. The family is at the Rose Bowl stadium in the city of Southampton, where the WTC final will take place starting from June 18. While the women's team will square off against England in one-off Test, three ODIs, and three T2OIs.