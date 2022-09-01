NewsCricket
SACHIN TENDULKAR

Sachin Tendulkar set to RETURN to cricket field, to be captain of THIS side in tournament

Sachin Tendulkar scored 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs with a total of 100 international centuries.

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar will lead defending champions India Legends in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS), the organisers announced on Thursday (September 1). The 22-day tournament starting on September 10 will be played across various venues.

The tournament opener will be held in Kanpur while Raipur will host the two semifinals and the final, which will be held on October 1. Other venues include Indore and Dehradun, according to a media release. New Zealand Legends are the new entrants this edition and they will join the legends of India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and England during the event played primarily to create awareness towards road safety in the country and around the globe.

The RSWS is supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Information and Technology and Youth Affairs and Sports of the Government of India. Tendulkar retired from the game over 8 years back on November 16, 2013.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said, “I am sure the Road Safety World Series will drive social change and work as an ideal platform to influence people's mind-set towards their behaviour on the road and road safety.”

The aim of the RSWS is to drive social change in the country and change people's outlook towards road safety. As cricket is the most followed sport in the country and cricketers are looked upon as idols by many, the League will work as an ideal platform to influence and change people's mind set towards their behaviour on the roads.

Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said, “The Road Safety World Series is a very good initiative to create awareness towards road safety through cricket. We want every individual in this country to be aware and obey every rules and regulations while on the road and for that to happen, we have to create awareness among the people, I strongly believe that this series will be able to do and achieve the goal of saving lives on Indian roads.”

