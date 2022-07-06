Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wished the Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on his birthday in a unique style as the former India batter shared an unseen old photo with the actor on social media.

Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 37th birthday on July 6 and to wish the Padmavaat star, Tendulkar, who is the highest run-scorer in Test and ODI formats, shared a major throwback picture with the birthday boy.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, Sachin wrote, “Happy Birthday, Ranveer! Have a great year ahead. Found this picture of ours… Any guesses when this was clicked?”

The image shows Ranveer Singh from his younger days posing for the camera with his father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, while Sachin Tendulkar looks away from the camera in a blue t-shirt layered with a black leather jacket.

Interestingly, Tendulkar had earlier praised Ranveer Singh for his acting in the movie '83'. In the film, Ranveer played the role of former India skipper Kapil Dev.

The movie was based on 1983 World Cup, where India defeated the West Indies to win their first WC under the leadership of Kapil Dev.

Praising Ranvver's acting in the movie, Sachin tweeted, "A brilliant ‘all-round’ display by @RanveerOfficial in 83. Really soaked in all the @therealkapildev paaji traits to make us reminisce the iconic moments of our first-ever World Cup victory. I know the win really inspired the little boy."