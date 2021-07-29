Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of differently-abled man playing carrom with foot, Watch

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recently took to social media to share an inspirational video of a differently-abled man playing carrom with his feet. The person named Harshad Gothankar, has no hands but is exceptionally talented when it come to playing carrom with his feet. Impressed by his skill and determination, Tendulkar shared the video with the hashtag #MondayMotivation.

In the video, Gothankar plays carrom with his feet and successfully makes the coins go in the pocket. Towards the end, other players could be seen touching his feet as a sign of respect.

“The difference between impossible & POSSIBLE lies in one’s determination. Here’s Harshad Gothankar who chose i-m-POSSIBLE as his motto. Love his motivation to find ways to make things possible, something that we can all learn from him,” reads the caption of the video shared by Sachin.

Watch the video here:

Here's Harshad Gothankar who chose i-m-POSSIBLE as his motto. Love his motivation to find ways to make things possible, something that we can all learn from him. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Cw6kPP4uUz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 26, 2021

The video has gone viral, and people hailed Gothankar’s drive and determination, while others appreciated Tendulkar for bringing his story to light.

One user wrote, ”Superb. It’s a proof that talent alone cannot create extraordinary. To be extraordinary consistent hardwork in the form of practice and desire to improve oneself is essential.” Another wrote, ”Motivation for life! Total respect.. He should be Para Olympics Gold Medallion whenever category of Carom inducted.”

Earlier, Tendulkar came to the aid of 19-year-old Dipti Vishvasrao, a resident of Zarye village in Ratnagiri district, and the latter is now on course towards becoming the first lady doctor from her village.

Even though she was a brilliant student all throughout and had always dreamt of becoming a doctor, getting to her goal was never too easy. During the lockdown, she would travel a kilometre everyday since her village was remotely located, so she could get a network connection to be able to continue her studies online.

Just when she was losing hope, Tendulkar came to the rescue. His timely intervention through his foundation, in association with the Seva Sahyog Foundation (SSF) ensured that Dipti is well on track to realising her dreams and aspirations of becoming the first girl from her village to become a doctor.