Watch: Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar And Kapil Dev Seek Blessings At Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple

In a momentous occasion for Indian cricket, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to lay the foundation stone for the grand Varanasi Stadium on September 23, a project scheduled to be completed by 2025. This landmark event will witness the presence of iconic cricket figures such as Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, and Ravi Shastri. As the cricketing legends unite for this historic occasion, they also took time to seek blessings at the revered Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Sachin's Enthusiastic Arrival

Sachin Tendulkar, the Little Master himself, shared his excitement with fans via a tweet while en route to Varanasi. He expressed his admiration for Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, and the monumental 1983 victory that paved the way for future cricketing triumphs. Sachin's tweet hinted at his hopes for the current squad to bring home glory in the 2023 ICC World Cup.

Temple Visit - A Spiritual Prelude

Before the groundbreaking ceremony, the cricketing stalwarts and key cricket administrators, including ACC president Jay Shah and BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla, visited the historic Kashi Vishwanath temple. In a video that has been making rounds on the internet, the cricketing legends were seen offering prayers, highlighting their spiritual connection with the city of Varanasi.

Varanasi Stadium - A Grand Tribute

The Varanasi Stadium promises to be a spectacle of its own. Inspired by Lord Shiva, the stadium's design will feature floodlights shaped like a Trident and one end resembling the 'Damru.' With a seating capacity of 30,000, it is expected to become a cricketing pilgrimage site.

Rewind to 1987 - A Confluence of Legends

While the cricketing careers of Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, and Sachin Tendulkar never overlapped at the international level, fate had a unique plan in store for them. It was on October 17, 1987, during an India vs. Zimbabwe World Cup match, that these three cricketing icons found themselves on the same field. Kapil Dev marked his run-up, Gavaskar stood in the slips, and a 14-year-old Sachin Tendulkar served as one of the ball-boys, unaware of the destiny that awaited him.

A Glimpse into History

Though their paths may not have directly intersected that day, young Tendulkar was in awe as he watched the legends of Indian cricket in action. Little did the world know that just two years later, Sachin would join the ranks of Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar, becoming an integral part of the Indian cricket team.