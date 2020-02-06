हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sachin tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar to flag-off the New Delhi Marathon on Feb 23

The marathon will start off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with the route winding past historic landmarks like India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhavan, and Rajpath

Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will flag-off the fifth edition of the IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon on February 23.

Close to 13,000 runners have already registered with thousands of others waiting to get their name logged into the roster, a statement from the organisers said.

Certified by AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races), the marathon is recognised as a National Marathon Championship by AFI (Athletics Federation of India) and acts as a qualification event for major marathons across the world as well as continental championships.

The marathon will see the runners taking part in four different categories; Full Marathon, Half Marathon, Timed 10k and the 5k Swachh Bharat Run.

The marathon will start off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with the route winding past historic landmarks like India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhavan, and Rajpath.

