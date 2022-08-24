Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is a busy man even after retiring from the sport in 2013. He is an entreprenuer and also still a hit property in advertising. He is busy shooting, managing his work. He takes times in between to fly to his favourite places in Europe to enjoy a break. He recently was in Scotland with his family. He had gone there in July and posted some snapshots from the holiday. Sachin is currently in India but he posted a throwback video of when he went to enjoy bowl of pasta in London. He was eating at one of the popular pasta joints in London, which was recommended by his daughter Sara Tendulkar, who has spent a long time in London where she used to study.

Sachin took to Instagram to post the video of him enjoying the pasta as he wrote: "A taste of Italy in London! Never-ending goodness. PaStation recommended by Sara was just amazing."

Here's the video:

Sara is taking rapid steps into the world of modelling, having made her debut earlier this year. Since then she has taken up many modelling offers. Tendulkar's daughter is already a hit among the fans, with her fan following almost touching a 3 million mark now. There have been rumours that she would be seen in a Bollywood flick next but nothing concrete has come from Sara or her team as of now.

Sara has completed her schooling from Dhirubai Ambani International School and after that she went to London to do her graduation. Sara has studied medicine from University College, London. Her mother, Anjali, is also a doctor. She has a charming face with a beautiful smile and a captivating sense of humor. The star kid definitely likes to dress well which is visible in her pics. Sara is surely a diva in making.