Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other cricketers light diyas, candles to show solidarity in fight against coronavirus COVID-19

Coronavirus

Joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of light-a-candle, the Indian cricket fraternity including legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, current skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma came together and showed solidarity in fight against the novel coronavirus by lighting candles or diyas at 9 p.m for at least nine minutes at their respective homes on Sunday.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the citizens to switch off their lights at 9 pm for at least nine minutes on April 5 and light candles, torches, mobile flashes etc in order to show appreciation to doctors, nurses and all the medical professionals who are fighting against the novel coronavirus.

Just like millions of Indians, the sports personalities also came out in their balconies or verandas and lighted candles  and diyas and cheerfully responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call.

Posting a picture of him with his entire family, Tendulkar said that he has decided to thank all the sanitation warriors who are working selflessly in keeping our surroundings and hospitals clean.

"My family & I thank the selfless #SanitationWarriors cleaning our surroundings & hospitals, disinfecting affected areas & thus keeping the virus at bay. Let’s also reignite our pledge to take care of our elders, the most vulnerable - by ensuring their physical & mental wellness," he wrote.

Besides Tendulkar, Kohli also shared a picture of him and actress wife Anushka Sharma lighting diyas. He wrote, "A prayer in unity does make a difference. Pray for every being and stand together Folded hands."

Meanwhile, all-rounder Hardik Pandya too took to his social media and posted a video of him with fiancee Natasa Stankovic and cricketer brother Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri. Pandya said that it was wonderful to see entire country coming together and showcasing their support to the healthcare professionals.

"Wonderful to see the entire country come together to show our heartful gratitude and support for the healthcare staff.Amazing initiative for all of us to be a part of.
Together we stand united Handshake stronger Flexed biceps and even more determined to fight  these difficult times. Jai Hind," he tweeted.

Let us take a look at how other cricketers took part in the initiative:

 

 

                          

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi had also interacted with 40 eminent sportspersons including Kohli, Tendulkar, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh and ace shuttler PV Sindhu via video conference and asked them to keep spreading awareness regarding the deadly coronavirus amid the lockdown.

So far, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 4,067 while the death toll due to the deadly virus has touched 109.

 

CoronavirusNarendra ModiSachin tendulkarVirat KohliRohit SharmaKL Rahul
