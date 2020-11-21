Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli share these identical batting stats against Australia

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is often been compared to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar because of his prodigious batting efforts and match-winning ability.

Master Blaster Tendulkar is regarded as one of the most complete batsman in the history of the game as he holds almost all batting records which exists in the game at the moment.

From finishing his career as the leading run-getter in Test (15,921 runs) and ODI format (18,426 runs) of the game to having scored highest number of centuries in the international cricket, the master blaster has inked several records to his name.

Kohli, on the other hand, is considered one of the greatest batsmen of the modern era because he has already chased down many of Tendulkar's records and of his incredible cricket stats in his illustrious 12-year-career so far.

Kohli also has a plethora of records to his name and he will look to add yet another feather on his already illustrious cap when he heads into the three-match One-Day Internationals (ODI) against Australia, beginning November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The 32-year-old is set to break Tendulkar's record of fastest batsman to score 12,000 runs in the 50-overs cricket. He is only 133 runs shy of reaching the landmark and he will be keen to achieve the milestone in the Australia ODIs.

Kohli has notched up a total of 11,867 runs in 239 innings he played for the Men in Blue in the ODIs and now needs only 133 runs to reach the landmark.Tendulkar, on the other hand, took over 300 innings to cross the 12,000-run mark in the 50-over format.

However, the two batting greats also share identical Test batting stats against Australia.

Indian swashbuckling batsman Kohli and cricket legend Tendulkar have coincidently both completed their 1,000 runs against Australia on the same date i.e on December 28. In fact, the duo achieved the feat at the same venue-- at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Not only this, both Kohli and Tendulkar were 26 when they reached their respective milestones and that both of them had scored five centuries and two fifties each in 11 Tests they played

against Australia at that time.

Besides this, Kohli and Tendulkar also share one more identical record against the Aussies.

Tenkular smashed a ton (116) and a fifty (52) during the Boxing Day Test in the 1999. Kohli, meanwhile, also notched up a century (169) and a fifty (54) in the same Test 15 years later in 2014.

On a related note, India are also scheduled to play three-match T20I series and four-match Test series against Australia, beginning December 4 at the Manuka Oval