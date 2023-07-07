trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2632248
Sachin Tendulkar Wishes MS Dhoni On His 42nd Birthday, Mentions 'Helicopter Shots'

Dhoni bid farewell to his international career in August 2020 after representing India in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 05:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar sent a birthday message to former India captain MS Dhoni, who turns 42 today. Tendulkar took to Twitter to extend his wishes to Dhoni on his special day, saying, "May you always fly high like your helicopter shots. Happy birthday, MS!" Tendulkar posted on Twitter.

Tendulkar's opening partner, Virender Sehwag, also expressed his birthday wishes to Dhoni through social media. Sehwag tweeted, "The Sun God has 7 horses to pull his heavenly chariot. In the Rigveda there are 7 parts of the world, 7 seasons & 7 fortresses. 7 basic musical notes. 7 pheras in a marriage. 7 wonders of the world. And on the 7th day of the 7th month - Birthday of a top man @msdhoni, #HappyBirthdayDhoni."

Dhoni made his debut for India in 2004 and impressed everyone with his fearless approach at the crease. While he entertained fans with his batting skills, it was his captaincy that showcased a different side of him, which became synonymous with him throughout his playing career. Dhoni bid farewell to his international career in August 2020 after representing India in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is. He scored 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09 in Tests, 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57 in ODIs, and 1,617 runs at an average of 37.60 in T20Is.

Dhoni remains the only captain in world cricket to have triumphed in all three white-ball trophies, winning the T20 World Cup in 2007, the ODI World Cup in 2011, and the Champions Trophy in 2013. From their first IPL victory in 2010 to their most recent triumph, Dhoni has been a constant presence. Although his batting prowess may not be the same as it was a few years ago, his captaincy skills remain top-notch.

