Sachin Tendulkar's Hilarious Tweet Lights Up Sourav Ganguly's 51st Birthday Celebrations

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly celebrated his 51st birthday on July 8th, 2023, as wishes poured in from all corners for the elegant left-hander who had ushered Indian cricket to new heights at the turn of the century. Social media platforms were flooded with lovely and admiring messages and wishes as Sourav Ganguly entered a new year on the age clock. Amidst the heartfelt tributes, a very special and hilarious wish came from Ganguly's former teammate, close friend, and opening partner, Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar and Ganguly formed arguably not just India's best ODI opening pair but perhaps the greatest in ODI history. As openers, Tendulkar and Ganguly together amassed an astonishing 6609 runs in ODIs – the highest partnership total in the history of the format – at an impressive average of 49, including 21-century stands in 136 matches.

Tendulkar hailed Ganguly for his stunning offside play, labeling him the "God on the offside" to complement his own title as the "God of Cricket." Ganguly's elegant and controlled stroke play on the offside earned him this nickname from cricket enthusiasts worldwide. In a lighthearted manner, Tendulkar jovially referred to Ganguly as "Dadi" instead of the customary "Dada."

"Dadi is one man who would even celebrate his birthday on the offside. That's how much he loved the offside. Happy birthday, my friend! @SGanguly99," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, adding a touch of nostalgia and camaraderie to the birthday wishes.

Known for his strategic acumen and leadership skills, Ganguly is often credited for laying the foundation of India's victory in the 2011 World Cup and their subsequent success. He played a crucial role in backing and nurturing young talents such as Sehwag, Yuvraj, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer, and Nehra during their early careers.

While Ganguly's captaincy did not yield numerous big trophies, the Indian team delivered some of their finest performances under his guidance. Memorable victories include winning the 2002 Natwest series in England and reaching the final of the 2003 World Cup. Ganguly also led the team to joint winners' status in the 2002 Champions Trophy.

After retiring from international cricket, Ganguly took on administrative roles, serving as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and later as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, his tenure as BCCI President was marred by a controversy involving Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.

Currently, Ganguly contributes to the game as a mentor for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, passing on his vast experience and knowledge to the next generation of cricketers.

As Sourav Ganguly celebrates his 51st birthday, the cricketing world honors his immense contributions to the sport and wishes him continued success in his endeavors both on and off the field.