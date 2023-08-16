Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 Match No 1 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch SLK Vs JT LPL 2023 LIVE In India

Defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs will take on Saint Lucia Kings in the first match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023. The match will be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Both the teams have quality squads. Tallawahs are led by Brandon King, who had a good outing vs Indians in T20Is recently. Not to forget, England's fiery opener Alex Hales is also part of the Tallawahs. In Fabien Allen, Imad Wasim and Ben Cutting, they have good all-rounders. Tallawahs have only one wicketkeeping option in form of Amit Jangoo. Mohammad Amir will lead the pace attack. Watch out for Hayden Walsh as well.

On the other hand, Saint Lucia Kingstoo have a strong side. Faf du Plessis will lead them in this edition. The overseas players to watch out for, in the Saint Lucia Kings side, are Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, and Roston Chase. Johnson Charles and Bhanuka Rajapaksa are two quality wicketkeeper/batter options for them. Kings' bowling attack will be led by Alzarri Joseph.

Here are all the details about Saint Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 Match No. 1 HERE…

When is St Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 Match No. 1 going to take place?

The St Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 Match No. 1 will be held on Wednesday, August 16.

Where is St Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 Match No. 1 going to take place?

The St Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 Match No. 1 will be held at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

What time will St Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 Match No. 1 start?

The St Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 Match No. 1 will start at 430am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 4am.

Where can I watch St Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 Match No. 1 on TV in India?

The St Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 Match No. 1 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of St Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 Match No. 1 in India?

The St Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 Match No. 1 will be available for livestreaming on Fancode website and app.