Watch: Sakshi Dhoni's Hilarious Reaction To MS Dhoni's Golden Duck In IPL 2023 Final Goes Viral

In the rain-affected final of the 2023 IPL, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) emerged victorious against Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets. The thrilling encounter took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday (May 29). CSK was set a target of 171 runs in 15 overs to claim their record-equaling fifth IPL title. Ravindra Jadeja's remarkable performance in the final over of the chase proved instrumental in securing the victory for CSK on the last ball of the match. Requiring 10 runs from two balls, the 34-year-old Jadeja unleashed his power, smashing GT pacer Mohit Sharma for a six and a four, sealing the triumph.

This remarkable win marked CSK's fifth IPL title, all achieved under the leadership of MS Dhoni, who has been an integral part of the franchise since the inception of the cash-rich league in 2008. However, in the final match, Dhoni's bat failed to make an impact as he departed without scoring a run, falling victim to a catch by David Miller off Mohit Sharma's delivery on the first ball he faced. The shocking dismissal of the iconic cricketer sent waves of astonishment throughout the packed Narendra Modi Stadium, leaving Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Dhoni, visibly stunned in the stands. A video capturing her disbelief, as she dropped her hands in utter astonishment at her husband's dismissal, quickly went viral on the internet.

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August 2020, following his final appearance for India in July 2019, had an average season with the bat in this year's IPL. He featured in 12 matches out of the total 16 played, accumulating 104 runs at an average of 26.00 and an impressive strike rate of 182.45, including three fours and ten sixes. Despite Dhoni's early exit in the final, his leadership and influence were evident throughout the tournament, guiding CSK to their fifth championship victory. The iconic cricketer's legacy as one of the most successful captains in IPL history continues to inspire both his teammates and cricket enthusiasts worldwide.