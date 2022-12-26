Even though India ended the year 2022 on a high note by defeating Bangladesh by three wickets in the second Test at Dhaka, the issues surrounding acting captain K.L. Rahul's batting performance cannot be disregarded. Rahul scored 22, 23, 10, and 2 in four Test innings, averaging only 14.25 throughout the course of Bangladesh's 2-0 series victory. Dinesh Karthik, a seasoned wicketkeeper-batsman, thinks Rahul's Test cricket average, which stands at 34.26 from 45 Tests since his debut in 2014, is unsatisfactory for an opener in the game's longest format.

KL Rahul's contribution in all 3 format pic.twitter.com/UX92Law6Pd — Rajabets India___ (@smileandraja) December 14, 2022

"I would give K.L. those couple of Test matches, but if things don't go KL Rahul's way. The one thing that does go against him is the fact that he has played over 40 Tests and his average is just mid-30s. That is not acceptable for an opener. That is one of the lowest among Indian players for sure, who have played 35 Test matches," Karthik was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

India's next assignment in Tests will be against Australia in a four-match Test series, starting February 3 onwards in Nagpur. Karthik feels that the series, played for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, will be a do-or-die one for Rahul and if the right-hander fails to register big knocks in the four matches, then other openers should be considered by the Indian team.

Apart from the first-choice pair of Rahul and regular skipper Rohit Sharma, there's Shubman Gill, who got his maiden Test hundred against Bangladesh. Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran is another option considering his truckload of runs for India A, apart from Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring big runs in domestic cricket.

"That is something that he needs to definitely work on. That will be on his mind. If he wants to cement his place in the Test team, he needs to get a couple of hundreds against Australia. Otherwise, you can definitely see a change, with Shubman Gill doing so well," added Karthik.

India's 2-0 series triumph over Bangladesh helped them solidify their second place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings. India are now only behind Australia in the WTC standings, leaving them in a good position to feature in back-to-back finals if they manage to win either two or three Tests and draw the remaining two games against Australia to ensure they finish above South Africa.