trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638341
NewsCricket
SALMAN BUTT

Asia Cup 2023: Salman Butt Decries Schedule As Unfair For Pakistan Players

India will play all their Group A matches in Sri Lanka, while Pakistan will start with their opening fixture in Lahore, followed by the match against India in Sri Lanka.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 11:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • India take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.
  • India play their matches in Sri Lanka.
  • Pakistan have to keep flying between home and Sri Lanka.

Trending Photos

Asia Cup 2023: Salman Butt Decries Schedule As Unfair For Pakistan Players Asia cup schedule has not gone down too well with former Pakistan captain, Salman Butt. (Credits: Instagram)

The Asia Cup schedule was launched on Wednesday. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will jointly host the tournament. India will play their matches in Sri Lanka, while Pakistan will have the opportunity to play against Nepal and one of the qualifiers in the Super Fours on their home ground. Nine matches will be held in Sri Lanka and the final too will be played in Colombo. Pakistan, the original hosts, have got four matches. The much-anticipated India Vs Pakistan clash will be in Kandy, Sri Lanka, as both teams are drawn in Group A. However, there is a notable difference in their schedules.

India will play all their Group A matches in Sri Lanka, while Pakistan will start with their opening fixture in Lahore, followed by the match against India in Sri Lanka. As per the schedule, there is also a two-day gap between the two games. Additionally, if Pakistan qualifies for the Super Fours, they will fly back to their home turf and then head to Sri Lanka again.

This schedule has not gone down too well with former Pakistan captain, Salman Butt. The hectic traveling and lack of rest for Pakistan has irked Butt who believes that the schedule has not taken into consideration the well-being of Pakistan players.

cre Trending Stories

“It's a very strange schedule. Pakistan are playing their first match in Pakistan, then they will travel to Sri Lanka for the second match. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will play their first match in their home, and when they have to travel to Pakistan for the second game, they have a 4-5 days gap,” Butt said.

“Pakistan, who are originally the host nation, have only got two days gap. We never cared about our players.”

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, Jay Shah, has clarified that irrespective of the positions after the first round, Pakistan will be designated as A1 and India as A2. If either of them fails to qualify, Nepal will take their place. However, if both sides qualify, their super four match will be held in Colombo.

Similarly, in Group B, Sri Lanka will be designated as B1 and Bangladesh as B2 irrespective of the results. However, if any one of these teams fails to qualify for Super Fours, Afghanistan will take their spot.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest