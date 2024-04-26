Advertisement
NewsCricket
T20 WORLD CUP 2024

Sanjay Manjrekar TROLLED After Dropping Virat Kohli From His India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad

Sanjay Manjrekar left out Virat Kohli from his team for the T20 World Cup 2024 of India.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 07:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sanjay Manjrekar TROLLED After Dropping Virat Kohli From His India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad

Renowned Indian cricketer-turned-analyst, Sanjay Manjrekar, has unveiled his 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, featuring some unexpected choices. Notably, the Mumbai cricket icon opted to exclude the talismanic Virat Kohli from his roster. Furthermore, both Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube found themselves omitted from the squad slated to journey to the USA and the Caribbean in June.

His prediction/choice of players did not go down well with the fans as he left some big names like Virat Kohli from the squad. He was trolled brutally on social media for leaving out Kohli from his team. (Is Virat Kohli Playing Slow? Here's What Faf du Plessis Said About RCB Star's Strike Rate)

"This is very difficult to pick, because there are too many quality players in the country at the moment. Especially after the IPL, you get too many options. But let me make an effort," Manjrekar said on a special show on Star Sports before naming his 15 and explaining his rationale for the picks.

Manjrekar’s 15-member India team to play at the World T20:

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, Krunal Pandya.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Patna fire incident
DNA Video
DNA: Video of rally from Lal Chowk
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China scared of 6 year old child?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Gandhi family 'tax free'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Did RBI Ban Kotak Mahindra Bank?
DNA Video
DNA: These apps can hack and empty your bank account!
DNA Video
DNA: Will government take your property?
DNA Video
DNA: Video of 'Maoist conspiracy' on Rahul Gandhi's seat
DNA Video
DNA: Jailed Sheikh Shahjahan breaks down on camera
DNA Video
DNA: Is your car insurance fake?