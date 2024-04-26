Sanjay Manjrekar TROLLED After Dropping Virat Kohli From His India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad

Renowned Indian cricketer-turned-analyst, Sanjay Manjrekar, has unveiled his 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, featuring some unexpected choices. Notably, the Mumbai cricket icon opted to exclude the talismanic Virat Kohli from his roster. Furthermore, both Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube found themselves omitted from the squad slated to journey to the USA and the Caribbean in June.

His prediction/choice of players did not go down well with the fans as he left some big names like Virat Kohli from the squad. He was trolled brutally on social media for leaving out Kohli from his team. (Is Virat Kohli Playing Slow? Here's What Faf du Plessis Said About RCB Star's Strike Rate)

"This is very difficult to pick, because there are too many quality players in the country at the moment. Especially after the IPL, you get too many options. But let me make an effort," Manjrekar said on a special show on Star Sports before naming his 15 and explaining his rationale for the picks.

REVEALED: @sanjaymanjrekar's Fab 15 squad for the #T20WorldCup2024



A few interesting names get his nod for the #VisaToWorldCup, but 1 MAJOR name misses out!

Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 26, 2024

Manjrekar’s 15-member India team to play at the World T20:

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, Krunal Pandya.