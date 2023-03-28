Sanju Samson Eyes Comeback In Team India With Yet Another Strong Performance In IPL 2023

Sanju Samson, the 28-year-old Indian wicket-keeper batsman and Rajasthan Royals' captain has announced his return to the cricket field, much to the excitement of his fans. Samson's spectacular performance has made him a beacon of inspiration for the youth and a consistent performer in every game he plays. He has proven to be one of the top 10 batsmen in IPL, scoring 458 runs in 17 games in the last season, and crossed the 3500 runs mark in the IPL.

In 2022, Samson was appointed as the Captain of the India ‘A’ team for their ODI series against New Zealand 'A', where he led the team to a clean sweep in the three-match series. He was the leading scorer with 138 runs in the series. In the same year, he reinvented himself as a middle-order batter and astute wicketkeeper, impressing the world with his stellar performance.

Samson's dedication and enthusiasm as the captain of the Rajasthan Royals played a crucial role in motivating his players to deliver their best. He led the team to the finals of the IPL in his second season as the captain, where they won the hearts of many with their remarkable performance. His essential observations, precise tactical decisions, and unwavering positivity declare that he is an astute and courageous leader who knows what his squad requires to reach their objectives.

As the much-anticipated IPL 2023 approaches, everyone is curious to see what kind of tricks Samson has up his sleeves. He has always been a force to reckon with in the field, be it batting, keeping, or leading, and he is all set to spread his magic once again in the field. Samson's return to the cricket field is sure to be a treat for cricket fans worldwide.