From Impact Player To DRS For Wides, No-Balls - What Are New Rule Changes To Be Implemented In IPL 2023?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a new umpiring signal for the Impact Player rule, which will be implemented during IPL 2023. The Impact Player concept will "add a new tactical/strategic dimension to the game" and "continue the evolution of the T20 format," according to BCCI. The rule allows the captain to nominate an Impact Player, who can be introduced before the start of the innings, after the completion of an over, or at the fall of a wicket or batter retiring during the over. The umpire will signal the introduction of the Impact Player by raising and crossing their arms. However, the bowling team cannot introduce an Impact Player if the wicket has fallen mid-over.

The captains' ability to declare their XI after the flip of the coin is another new rule that the IPL will introduce. The previous rule required captains to announce their XI before the toss. The DRS scope will also be expanded to include no balls and wide balls. Players can review any decision made by the on-field umpires concerning wide or no balls.

The introduction of these new rules will change the cognitive powers of teams, according to the head coach of a team. The teams will need to go through some permutations to see how the rules affect the balance of sides. The BCCI believes that the new rules will keep the IPL at the forefront of innovative cricket and the T20 format's evolution.

New rules in IPL 2023: (Source - Cricbuzz)



- Teams can use impact player who is an Indian unless they start with less than 4 overseas player.



- Captains will carry two team sheets: for bowling first & batting first.



- Players can review for no-balls & wides — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 23, 2023

DRS Rule Change

The IPL 2023 includes the Decision Review System (DRS) similar to other cricket tournaments. The DRS rules in cricket follow a fixed set of steps that the third umpire must follow while reviewing a decision. The following are the complete details of the DRS rules in IPL 2023:

After the on-field umpire gives their decision, the team challenging the decision has 15 seconds to decide if they want to opt for the DRS call.

The fielding captain or the batsman declared out must signal a “T” sign to the on-field umpire to request a review.

If the on-field umpires think that a request has not been made within the 15-second time limit, they will decline the request for a Player Review.

Players are not permitted to query an umpire about any aspect of a decision before deciding on whether or not to request a Player Review.

If the on-field umpires think that the captain or either batsman has received direct or indirect input from other sources, they may decline the request for a Player Review.

If the bowler has overstepped, the third umpire checks if the delivery is legal before proceeding with the replays.

If the delivery is legal, the third umpire proceeds to the other end.

The third umpire uses Hawk-Eye, Ultra-Edge/Real-Time Snicko (RTS), and HotSpot technologies.

Ultra-Edge/Real-Time Snicko (RTS) and HotSpot are used to check if the ball hit the bat in case of an lbw or an appeal for a catch.

HotSpot technology works based on the heat caused by the interaction between bat and ball, resulting in a spot on the bat in case of a possible edge.

UltraEdge or RTS uses sound to indicate a deviation or spike when the ball is close to the bat.

A review will not be lost in case of a decision that remains unchanged, solely as the result of an ‘umpire’s call’.

New Toss Rules

BCCI has announced a change in the exchange of team sheet before the toss. According to the BCCI, captains will now exchange teams immediately after the toss instead of before it. This change will allow teams to select their best 11 based on whether they are batting or bowling first, and also assist them in planning for the impact player.

Each captain carries two team sheets.

(a) playing XI and 5 subs if they bat first.

(b) playing XI and 5 subs if they bowl first.

Depending on the outcome of the toss the captains will exchange the team sheets.

Impact Player Rules

BCCI has introduced a new concept called Impact Player for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Each team is allowed to use one Impact Player per match, chosen from their list of five substitutes. The team captain can nominate the Impact Player to the umpire, who will then signal the introduction of the player by raising and crossing their arms. The introduction can be made before the start of the innings, after the completion of an over, or in case of a batsman, at the fall of the wicket or the batter retiring at any time during the over.

However, only one player can be used as the Impact Player, and a player who is replaced by an Impact Player can no longer take part in the remainder of the match and cannot return as a substitute fielder. If a player gets injured while fielding mid-over, the injured player cannot take part in the match if the team introduces an Impact Player to replace them. The Impact Player can only be an Indian player, except in situations where a team nominates less than four overseas players in the starting XI. In that case, an overseas player who is part of the five substitutes named in the team sheet can be used as the Impact Player.

If a team introduces an overseas player as the Impact Player in a match, a fifth overseas player cannot take the field. The team captain must notify the on-field umpire or the fourth umpire about the introduction of the Impact Player at the fall of the wicket, the batter retiring at any time during the over, or at the innings break. Once introduced, the Impact Player can bat and bowl a full allotment of four overs in an uninterrupted innings