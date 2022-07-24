Sanju Samson, who is the Indian wicketkeeper for the ODI series vs West Indies, had another poor outing in international cricket, getting out for just 12 in the 1st ODI which was played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The Rajasthan Royals captain has been criticised for showing incosistency with the bat in the limited-overs format while it is also true that he has not got a consistent place in the Indian playing XI. Sanju has played in 2 ODIs and 14 T20s so far, making 58 and 251 runs in the two formats.

His competition remains Rishabh Pant, who has just now begun to come to his own in the white-ball games. Pant surely has been a phenomenon but till the 3rd ODI vs England where he smashed a hundred, Pant had not lived up to the expectations either.

Both of these stars have a chance to make the cut for the ODI World Cup to be held in India next year. Ex-Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria however feels that Samson is a completely different player than Pant. He was speaking in context of the 1st IND vs WI ODI, arguing that Samson should not have bee pushed up the order as he cannot bat like Pant.

"Samson got another chance but he didn't look special. He looked dull before Romario Shepherd got him out. But once again, I will talk about Hooda. Why did he bat down the order? Shreyas and Suryakumar are okay at No. 2 and 3 spots respectively, but Hooda should have come ahead of Samson. India pushed Samson up the order the same way as Rishabh Pant. But Samson ain't Pant. His batting is completely different," said Kaneria on his YouTube channel.

India play West Indies in the 2nd ODI on Sunday (July 24) where the visitors will be looking to take an invincible lead of 2-0.