Sanju Samson fans were delighted with the news of the right-handed batter being named in the playing XI of India's first ODI against the West Indies taking place at the Queen's Park Oval on Friday (July 22). Samson played his last international for India in Ireland, in a T20I match and ended up with a score of 77 off just 42 balls opening the innings. Notably, Samson made his ODI debut for India back in 2021 on July 23 against Sri Lanka.

Samson's last knock of 77 included 9 boundaries and 4 maximums. Sadly, he had to make way for India captain Rohit Sharma despite showing promise in the chance he got. Sanju Samson scored 39(25), 18(12) and 77(42), in his last three T20Is for India and has finally got a chance to play for India in the 50-over format. After Samson's announcement in the playing XI, fans couldn't keep calm.

Checkout the reactions below...

Waiting for sanju storm..... — Sachin K Alex (@SachinKAlex2) July 22, 2022

Seeing @IamSanjuSamson playing for INDIA is really an exciting thing for me personally and if India ever misses @ImRo45 then we have Sanju to replicate his elegance and stroke making! Got back him just like we did Rohit Sharma! #WIvIND #WT20 #ICCRankings #ICC #BCCI — HAMEED (@young90s_) July 22, 2022

Msg me when Sanju comes to play — 42nd .. (@fadesachi06) July 22, 2022

Huge chance for the likes of Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson to make their names in the ODI format. Keen to see how Samson goes with the bat and gloves #WIvIND #INDvWI #Samson #BCCI #IndianCricketTeam #indiancricket #MenInBlue July 22, 2022

I am very happy for that love sanju bhai — knr naidu (@knr_naidu) July 22, 2022

Sanju playing tonight i hope he play one down or two down more imp he should perform well .all the best sanju. I really want to see u perform well #SanjuSamson #CricketTwitter #IndvsWI #INDvWI — JAISAL KUMAR (@JAISALKUMAR97) July 22, 2022

I read sanju samson as WK is it true, any spelling error. So he will batting at 5 as finisher, may be new Role.#sanjusamson #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/5ajsBaLCVT — Sabarinath (@Saby2295) July 22, 2022

With Virat Kohli struggling to find form, there is a speculation that the Indian side are looking for a replacement for the profilic right-handed batter. Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson, all are promising talents who are currently under the radar of the Indian selectors.

Samson is one cricketer who has always been sidelined even when he has done well. Sanju Samson is made for T20 cricket and ODI format too, and should definitely be considered for the No. 3 spot in Team India lineup. He may not have been consistent with the bat but he has also not got as many opportunities as others.

Kohli on the other hand is taking a break from cricket enjoying a holiday in Paris with his family. The veteran right-hander has been rested for the India tour of West Indies 2022 and is likely to make a comeback for the Asia Cup 2022, which begin in the last week of August. India are currently facing West Indies in the first ODI of the 3-match series at the Queen's Park Oval with Shikhar Dhawan leading the Men in Blue.