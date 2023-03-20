Big Threat To Team India's Number 1 Spot In ICC ODI Rankings, Rohit Sharma's Side Need To This To Keep Numero Uno Position - Check

The upcoming IND vs AUS 3rd ODI match in Chennai is not just a decider for the series winner, but also a crucial match that could determine the top spot in the ODI rankings. India is currently the World's No.1 side in ODI cricket with 114 rating points, while Australia is a close second with 114 points following their recent 10-wicket win at Vizag.

If Australia manages to win the series 2-1, they will be tied with India on 114 points, and a defeat for the Men in Blue would see them lose their top spot to Australia. On the other hand, if India wins the match, they could jump to 115 points and extend their lead at the top.

The Men in Blue have won their last 8 bilateral ODI series and have been dominating the rankings for a while now. However, Australia is a strong side that has the potential to challenge India's top position.

Interestingly, the last time Australia toured India, they had won the ODI series after a stunning comeback, winning 3-2 after India had taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Since then, India has not lost a bilateral series at home, and they would be hoping to continue their winning streak and hold onto their top spot in the rankings.

In conclusion, the upcoming IND vs AUS 3rd ODI match is a crucial match for both teams, as it not only determines the series winner but also the top spot in the ODI rankings. While India would hope to extend their lead at the top, Australia would be eager to wrestle back the top spot and become the World No.1 side in ODI cricket.