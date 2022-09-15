'Sanju Samson should have been selected': Ex-India player slams Rohit Sharma's squad for T20 World Cup 2022

BCCI selectors recently announced the squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 that is set to take place in Austalia in October and November. Fans are quite happy with the squad that features Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik also. However, the absence of 2 names have not gone down well with the Indian fans. The names are Mohammed Shami and Sanju Samson. The experts too feel that Shami should be in the flight that flies to Australia with the Indian men's cricket team. Not to forget, Samson is not even in the standby list and Shreyas Iyer is.

Former India player Chandu Borde has criticised the decision of not picking Sanju and Shami. He said that he was surprised by non-selection of Shami. He also said that the team could benefitted a lot with Samson in the side.

"Well, the squad was announced and most of the players were the same as before, but what surprised me was the exclusion of Shami. Considering that the World Cup is in Australia, Shami could have been lethal with his pace and swing. I feel he should have benefitted the team a lot had he been chosen," the former India all-rounder told India TV.

"Sanju Samson should have also been selected for the World Cup. He is a great batsman, and the team could have benefited a lot from him," Borde said.

The two wicketkeepers who have made it to the T20 World Cup squad are Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant. Pant and DK have been part of the Indian team for last couple of series after IPL and it is logical that the selectors have gone with them. Sanju should have got a longer run in the playing XI before the World Cup but selectors have trusted DK and Pant to do the job this time. Let's see how they fare in the World Cup.