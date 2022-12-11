Sanju Samson to play for Ireland? Cricket Ireland makes an offer, India wicket-keeper says THIS - Check

Sanju Samson hasn't been a regular member of the Indian cricket team, despite some solid performances over the past few months. Because of Samson's constant exclusion from the squad, the Indian team management frequently receives criticism from fans for not giving him a chance. The Ireland Cricket Board reportedly made Samson an offer to join its team recently, according to stories that have emerged.

After today double hundred by Kishan team management will get sufficient reason for avoiding Sanju meanwhile no one will question why they didn't select him. _ feeling really bad for him _#Sanjusamson #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/qieFX1MitR — ____ ______ (@sijo_jsp) December 10, 2022

According to Insidesports, the Ireland board assured Samson that if he moved to the country to further his cricketing career, he would play in every game. Samson, however, declined the offer and said he would never consider playing for another nation at the international level since he wants to represent India. If he had accepted the offer, the 28-year-old would have had to cut all ties to the BCCI and the Indian Premier League.

Samson was left out of India's squad for the T20 World Cup in 2022. He was also not picked for the 2022 Asia Cup. Samson recently was not selected in the Indian team foe three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. Although he was a member of the team for the ODI series against New Zealand, he was not given a single game.

Throughout the three-match ODI series against South Africa, Samson appeared to be hitting well. He came close to giving India the win in the first ODI, which the Men in Blue lost. With an unbeaten 86 runs, Samson helped India get closer to a win in first ODI. In the remaining two One-Day Internationals against South Africa, he scored not out 30 and 2 runs, respectively. India won the series 2-1.