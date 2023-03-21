topStoriesenglish2586377
NewsCricket
SANJU SAMSON

Watch: Sanju Samson Wins Heart As Jaipur's Ground Staff Unveil Rajasthan Royals' New Jersey Ahead IPL 2023

In celebration of this momentous occasion, the Rajasthan Royals franchise has decided to involve the pitch curators and ground staff of the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the official unveiling of their jerseys for the upcoming season.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 07:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Watch: Sanju Samson Wins Heart As Jaipur's Ground Staff Unveil Rajasthan Royals' New Jersey Ahead IPL 2023

Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to commence its 16th edition on March 31, 2023, marking an exciting time for cricket enthusiasts in India. After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the tournament for three years, this edition is particularly special as multiple venues in India will be hosting the event. Additionally, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, home ground of the Rajasthan Royals, will be hosting the IPL for the first time since 2019.

Also Read: Watch: Sanju Samson HITS Monstrous Sixes In Rajasthan Royals Net Session In Jodhpur Ahead Of IPL 2023, Video Goes Viral

In celebration of this momentous occasion, the Rajasthan Royals franchise has decided to involve the pitch curators and ground staff of the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the official unveiling of their jerseys for the upcoming season. While other franchises have utilized their players for the same purpose, the Royals have released a video on their official Twitter account, highlighting the efforts of the men and women behind the scenes.

"At Royals, we believe that the firsts are very important. So I think this season myself and the while management has decided that we give our first jersey of the season to the groundsmen. And I just wanted to than k them for all the care that they have given us," Sanju Samson, the captain of the franchise said in the heartwarming video.

Looking ahead to the season, the Rajasthan Royals are eager to build on their success as runners-up in IPL 2022 and secure their first IPL trophy since their victory in the inaugural edition in 2008. The team made some notable acquisitions during the auction, including star players Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, and Joe Root, as well as promising talents such as Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, and Donovan Fereira. Combined with their existing roster of Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, R Ashwin, and Yuzvendra Chahal, the Royals are a formidable contender for the IPL 2023 title.

Live Tv

Sanju SamsonSanju Samson news updateSanju Samson newsSanju Samson updaterajasthan royalsRajasthan Royals news updateRajasthan Royals newsRajasthan Royals updateIPL 2023IPL 2023 newsIPL 2023updateIPL 2023newsIPL 2023 updateRajasthan Royals' New JerseyRajasthan Royals' New Jersey news updateRajasthan Royals' New Jersey newsRajasthan Royals' New Jersey update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of the 'food' crisis in Kim Jong Un's country
DNA Video
DNA: When writer, journalist Khushwant Singh passed away on this day
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?