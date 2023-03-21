Watch: Sanju Samson Wins Heart As Jaipur's Ground Staff Unveil Rajasthan Royals' New Jersey Ahead IPL 2023

Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to commence its 16th edition on March 31, 2023, marking an exciting time for cricket enthusiasts in India. After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the tournament for three years, this edition is particularly special as multiple venues in India will be hosting the event. Additionally, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, home ground of the Rajasthan Royals, will be hosting the IPL for the first time since 2019.

In celebration of this momentous occasion, the Rajasthan Royals franchise has decided to involve the pitch curators and ground staff of the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the official unveiling of their jerseys for the upcoming season. While other franchises have utilized their players for the same purpose, the Royals have released a video on their official Twitter account, highlighting the efforts of the men and women behind the scenes.

"At Royals, we believe that the firsts are very important. So I think this season myself and the while management has decided that we give our first jersey of the season to the groundsmen. And I just wanted to than k them for all the care that they have given us," Sanju Samson, the captain of the franchise said in the heartwarming video.

Looking ahead to the season, the Rajasthan Royals are eager to build on their success as runners-up in IPL 2022 and secure their first IPL trophy since their victory in the inaugural edition in 2008. The team made some notable acquisitions during the auction, including star players Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, and Joe Root, as well as promising talents such as Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, and Donovan Fereira. Combined with their existing roster of Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, R Ashwin, and Yuzvendra Chahal, the Royals are a formidable contender for the IPL 2023 title.