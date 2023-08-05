Sanju Samson's Participation In Asia Cup 2023 Remains Uncertain, Set To Miss NCA Camp

The Indian cricketing fraternity eagerly awaits the Asia Cup 2023, but uncertainty looms over the participation of talented wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson. According to InsideSport, Samson is likely to miss the preparatory camp hosted at the National Cricket Academy ahead of the tournament. This article delves into the reasons behind his potential absence, his recent performances, and the implications it may have for his future in Indian cricket.

Sanju Samson taking selfies with fans after the 1st T20. [RevSportz]



Nice gesture from Sanju. pic.twitter.com/i8fH61zjWP — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 4, 2023

Camp Attendance Hinges on Asia Cup Selection

As per InsideSport's report, Sanju Samson's chances of joining the Asia Cup camp appear tied to his selection for the tournament. The camp, aimed at preparing the Indian players for the upcoming event in Sri Lanka, will commence from 24th August. However, Samson is scheduled to join the camp only if he makes it to the Asia Cup squad, leaving fans and experts curious about the selection criteria.

Inconsistent Opportunities for Samson

Sanju Samson has long been considered one of India's most promising prospects, but his international journey has been characterized by inconsistency. Despite impressive performances in domestic cricket, Samson has not received regular opportunities at the highest level. This lack of consistent chances has left his fans and cricketing experts disappointed, questioning the management's approach towards nurturing young talents.

A Call for Patience and Support

Former Indian batter and JioCinema expert Robin Uthappa has expressed the need to give Sanju Samson a more extended run in the team. Uthappa believes that playing in the finisher's role requires time and experience to excel. Consequently, the team management's decision to persist with Samson in that position indicates their trust in his abilities. However, this also raises the stakes for Samson to capitalize on the opportunities given to him.

Batting Position Dilemma

Aakash Chopra, the former Indian opener, has raised concerns about Sanju Samson's ideal batting position in T20 Internationals. Samson's inconsistent performances across various positions have made it challenging to identify his suited role in the team. With modest averages in different positions, there is uncertainty about where he should bat, leading to debates about his selection for the Asia Cup squad.