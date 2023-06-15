topStoriesenglish2622112
Sara Tendulkar Drops FRESH Photos On Insta, Shubman Gill's Best Friend Ishan Kishan Reacts

Sara Tendulkar is currently holidaying in Kenya with family. Shubman Gill meanwhile has not returned from England after India failed to win the ICC WTC championship. He appears to be on vacation as well.

India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is quite a popular figure on Instagram. Sara has nearly 4 million followers on Instagram and this popularity is growing rather faster. A couple of months back she was sitting with 2.5 million followers. Post IPL 2023, the number has grown very quickly. Her massive fandom makes her a Instagram Influencer and Sara could be seen promoting different beauty brands on her social media as well. 

On Thursday, she dropped a series of photos on her Insta after two months and the fans could not stop gushing over it. The photo got more than a million likes just minutes after it was uploaded, which sort of underlines the popularity Sara has on the social media website. The fans started to mention Shubman Gill in the comments. In case you didn't know, Sara and Shubman were once rumoured to be dating.

When their rumoured relationship became headlines, they stopped following each other over Instagram. However, both of them, so far, have neither denied or accepted the relationship. In fact, Sara has made no statement on their alleged affair. At the same time, Shubman in a free-wheeling chat with actress Sonam Bajwa opened up on the 'Sara' topic, saying that she is dating a Sara but he did not reveal which one. 

Shubman was also seen with Sara Ali Khan a couple of months back, which started rumours of break with Sara Tendulkar. But who knows what the truth is. 

Ishan Kishan, who happens to be the best friend of Shubman in the Indian team, liked the photo Sara posted recently. Ishan and Shubman are currently travelling together. Shubman posted an Instagram Story with Ishan on the same day Sara dropped the photo. 

Check Sara's photo and Ishan's reaction below:

The pics that Sara has posted are from the Kenyan holiday. She has mentioned 'Ishara Kenya' in the location section of the photo on Instagram. After travelling all through Europe, Sara has gone on a Jungle Safari in Kenya. Sara is currently doing her post graduation in medicine from University College in London. 

