Sara Tendulkar looks GORGEOUS as she flaunts her new look, says 'showing off my new hair'- WATCH

Sara Tendulkar, Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's eldest of the two children, is known for her glamorous looks and style. She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram thanks to her beautiful looks. Sara has 2.3 million followers on her Instagram and this is when she is yet to start a full professional career. Sara has done some modelling assignments for various brands and fans think that she will soon make her bollywood debut too. But aaginst all such wishes of her fans, she has resumed her study again. Sara is doing further studies from University College in London.

On Thursday, Sara posted another Reel on her Instagram to woo fans. She made a REEL after colouring her hair dark and wrote: "I have absolutely no idea why I coloured my hair dark again today BUT I ended up loving it and made a reel (that gets weirder by the second) to show off my new haiiiirrrr." Clearly Sara was loving her new look and she was indeed looking gorgeous in this Reel and new look. Sara made many faces, going from looking extremely hot to extremely funny. That was Sara with different colours.

Watch Sara Tendulkar dance after colouring her hair below:

Sara also shared an Instagram Story from the T20 World Cup 2022 second semi-final between India and England which was played at the Adelaide Oval. Cricket is in her blood as she is daughter of the great Sachin Tendulkar and it keeps showing. Sara was also linked to Indian cricketer Shubman Gill after they exchanged likes and comments on Instagram long ago. Rumours have it that Sara and Shubman were dating each other but there is no solid proof to make this claim. Shubman earlier this year was spotted with bollywood actress Shubman Gill which brought an end to his and Sara Tendulkar's affair rumours.