Sara Tendulkar DROPS another stunning picture on her Insta, check here

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is currently in London where she has resumed her studies. Sara's social media updates revealed that she has joined University College in London from where she did her graduation in Medicine. These days Sara posts about her daily life in London, which involes attending college, studying hard for long hours, walks through the city, coffee breaks and of course hitting the gym. On Saturday, Sara shared a beautiful picture in which she could be seen enjoying the October sun in London. She shared it on her Instagram Story and wrote: "This is how October feels like to a Libran".

Check out Sara Tendulkar's Instagram story here:

Earlier this when Sara took little steps into modelling after she appeared in a promotional video of a clothing brand, it seemed the rumours of her joining the films was correct. However, Sara has now shut such rumours again by opting to do further studies. She is a big Instagram star with over 2.5 million followers but that does not overwhelm her. She still wants to study and pursue her dreams.

Sara is an avid traveller too. She welcomed the new year 2022 in Goa and this tear she has been to Thailand, Bali and Germany on several trips. Sachin loves his eldest child. On Daughter's Day, he made a special post to wish her the best in life.

"Even though you have outgrown my lap, you will never outgrow my heart. This day reminds me of the wonderful times we share together! And I truly cherish them. Happy daughters day Sara!"

She had replied to him by dropping 'love you' comment.

Sara has been linked in the past with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. However, the alleged affair remains a rumour. At present, Sara seems to be single and quite focussed on her studies.