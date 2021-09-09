हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shubman Gill

Sara Tendulkar has special wish for Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Shubman Gill on his 22nd birthday

On his birthday, Shubman Gill came live on his official Instagram account to interact with his fans and followers. A lot of his fans, including Sara Tendulkar, joined in the live session and flooded their messages to wish him.

Sara Tendulkar has special wish for Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Shubman Gill on his 22nd birthday
KKR batsman Shubman Gill (left) and Sara Tendulkar. (Source: Twitter)

Team India and Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Shubman Gill celebrated his 22nd birthday on Wednesday (September 8) and got a special wish from his rumoured girlfriend Sara Tendulkar. Sara, daughter of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is rumoured to dating the Indian cricket prodigy Shubman Gill and fans couldn’t keep calm after reading the sweet birthday wish.

On his birthday, Gill came live on his official Instagram account to interact with his fans and followers. A lot of his fans joined in the live session and flooded their messages to wish him.

What caught everybody’s attention is the comment of Sara Tendulkar whilst the ongoing live chat. Sara commented to wish Gill on his birthday. She wrote: ‘HBDDDDDD’ to convey her wishes to Gill.

Check Sara Tendulkar’s message here…

Screenshot of Shubman Gill&#039;s Live Instagram chat with fans. (Source: Instagram)

There has been speculations on Gill and Sara Tendulkar dating each other for a long time. Sara’s comment amidst Shubman Gill’s live talk has yet again brought the talks to the limelight.

Meanwhile, even though KKR haven’t had a great run in the first phase of IPL 2021, with just two wins out of 7 matches, Gill said that he remains hopeful of his side qualifying for the playoffs. “I think a break was really important. Sometimes such things happen that you don’t expect. I think we are very much in the contention to finish in the Top 4. Whichever team qualifies, you never know what will happen. So, hopefully we will win the remaining matches, make sure we qualify and then we`ll see where we go from there,” Gill told KKR’s official website.

Watch the video how Shubman Gill celebrated his birthday with KKR teammates here…

“If we keep doing what we have done in the past years and just enjoy our game, then it`s not possible that we won’t do well or qualify,” he added.

