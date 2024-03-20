Advertisement
SARA TENDULKAR

Sara Tendulkar Seeks Mumbai Police's Help To Arrest An Alleged Murderer; Know Full Story Here

Sara Tendulkar has recently posted an Instagram story tagging Mumbai Police in it.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 05:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Daughter of India's cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar has asked help from Mumbai Police for an accused murderer of a dog. A social media post informing that a man named Jayesh Desai has killed a community dog at Renwal Eleganta is going viral at the moment. Sara Tendulkar with several more celebrities shared the post informing about the mishappening with the dog and the man responsible is on bail due to weak animal laws in India. (Suresh Raina On MS Dhoni's IPL Retirement: 'Would Love To See Him Play For 5 More Years')

Checkout her Instagram story here:

"He is accused jayesh Desai. He killed our community dog at Renwal Eleganta. FIR REGISTERED at police stn but now he is on bail bcos our animal laws are very week and it's bailable offence. Value of our community dogs is only Rs 50???? Shame on this person who killed helpless and innocent dog named as JAY....," read the post caption.

Sara is often famous for her fashion sense which consistently grabs attention, and she recently stole the spotlight once more on International Women’s Day. Sporting a stunning green sleeveless floral-printed maxi dress, Sara exuded elegance. Her makeup was radiant, with rosy cheeks, pink lipstick, and mascara accentuating her eyes. She accessorized with striking earrings, while her hair cascaded in soft curls. Sharing her photos on Instagram, Sara expressed her joy in womanhood with the caption, "How I love being a woman. Happy Women’s Day!" (Team GT Full List of Players IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans Full Schedule, Players List, Captain & Vice-Captain, Possible Playing XI, Venue, Injury Updates, All You Need To Know)

Shubman-Sara Again In Headlines

The rumour mill is once again buzzing with speculation about a possible romantic link between Indian cricketer Shubman Gill and the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar. This time, the flames were fanned by a seemingly innocent Instagram post by Sara, featuring her posing with a furry companion that bore a striking resemblance to a dog often seen in the company of Shubman Gill.

