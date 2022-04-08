हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Sara Tendulkar will be pleased: GT's Shubman Gill shines vs PBKS and Netizens can't keep calm

Sara Tendulkar will be pleased: GT&#039;s Shubman Gill shines vs PBKS and Netizens can&#039;t keep calm
Source: Twitter

It was always felt that he was due for a stunning run in IPL and after a couple of ordinary seasons with KKR, Gill is finally showing his brilliance with the bat. 

As soon as Shubman reached his fifty, Netizens started bringing his alleged girlfriend Sara Tendulkar into the conversation. 

Check out their reactions:

Earlier, Liam Livingstone blasted 64 off 27 deliveries -- his second successive half-century in IPL, but Punjab Kings lost their way a bit before recovering to post 189/9 in 20 overs against Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium here on Friday

Livingstone came in with PBKS struggling at 2-34 and then added 52 runs for the third wicket partnership with Shikhar Dhawan (35, 30b, 4x4). He went on to complete his half-century off 21 balls, hammering debutant Darshan Nalkande for a six and four in one over and struck him for two successive fours in another over. Livingstone went on to blast his second successive half-century in IPL to help PBKS recover.

The Englishman had struck a similar knock, 60 against Chennai Super Kings in their previous match that helped the team register their second win.

Punjab Kings lost their way a bit in the middle overs as Jitesh Sharma 23 of 11 balls) and Odean Smith (0) were out off successive deliveries off a Nalkande`s third over. Though Shah Rukh Khan avoided the hat-trick, he too did not last long, trapped lbw by Rashid Khan.

Livingstone perished going for one shot too many as he mishit to David Miller at the boundary off Rashid Khan. PBKS, who were cruising at 150/5 in the 15th over, were soon 154/7 in the 16th over and down to 162/9 in the 18th over.

Rahul Chahar (22 not out off 14) and Arshdeep Singh (10 off 5) struck a few lusty blows in the last two overs as Punjab Kings reached a challenging 189/9 in 20 overs.

For Gujarat Titans, Rashid Khan was the most successful bowler with 3/22 while Darshan Nalkande claimed 2/37 off three overs on debut.

