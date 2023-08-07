Sarfaraz Khan Gets Married In Kashmir, Chris Gayle, Suryakumar Yadav And Axar Patel Lead Wedding Wishes, Video Goes Viral

Mumbai and Delhi Capitals batter Sarfaraz Khan tied the knot with a girl from Shopian district in Kashmir on Sunday. Several videos and pictures from his the young Mumbai batter’s wedding went viral on social media.

Sarfaraz himself posted a picture with his bride on his official Instagram account, with a caption, “Alhamdulillah married”. The post drew comments from his former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Chris Gayle apart from his Mumbai Ranji Trophy teammate Suryakumar Yadav.

“Kya baat hai bahut bahut badhai,” Suryakumar Yadav replied on the post. Other Team India cricketers like Axar Patel, Umran Malik and Ruturaj Gaikwad all wished Sarfaraz Khan from West Indies.

Sarfaraz, aged 25, boasts an impressive track record, having played 39 first-class matches, accumulating 3,559 runs including 13 centuries, with a remarkable highest score of 301 not out. His batting average stands at an impressive 74.14.

Watch video from Sarfaraz Khan’s wedding HERE…

Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan got married to a Kashmiri girl in Shopian, but what is the issue with this journalist?

Who talks about a Ranji match on a wedding occasion?

It seems like this gentleman has forgotten the basics of reporting.



pic.twitter.com/XX6xdPVP6m — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) August 7, 2023

In List-A cricket, Sarfaraz has featured in 31 games, amassing 538 runs along with 2 centuries. Additionally, his T20 statistics include 88 matches, with 1124 runs at a striking strike rate of 128.89, accompanied by three half-centuries to his credit.

Sarfaraz can be seen wearing a black sherwani and in various stages of the ceremony. He also spoke to a local outlet in Kashmir. “The Almighty had decided that it was my destiny to get married in Kashmir. I have received a lot of love here and whenever I have time I will visit here,” he said.

The BCCI selectors had come under significant criticism for not selecting Sarfaraz Khan for India’s recent two-Test series in the West Indies. “Sarfaraz Khan has been scoring at an average of 100 in all past three seasons. What does he have to do to be picked in the squad? He might not be in the XI, but you pick him in the team. Tell him that his performances are being recognized. Otherwise, stop playing Ranji Trophy. Say, it’s of no use, you just play IPL and think you are good enough for the red ball game as well,” former India opener Sunil Gavaskar had said.