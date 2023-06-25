Sarfaraz Khan Excluded from Indian Team for Off-Field Reasons: Reports

Sarfaraz Khan's exclusion from the Indian team for the West Indies tour received criticism from none other than Sunil Gavaskar. However, BCCI sources claimed that his below-par "fitness level" and alleged "off-field conduct" influenced the decision. The Mumbai batter has been in impressive form, scoring 2566 runs in the last three Ranji seasons: 928 in 2019/20, 982 in 2022-23, and 656 in 2022-23. With a career average of 79.65 after 37 red ball games, it was surprising to see him replaced by Ruturaj Gaikwad, whose career average is 42-plus.

"The angry reactions are understandable, but I can tell you with some degree of certainty that the reason behind Sarfaraz's repeated exclusions is not just cricket-related. There are multiple factors at play," a BCCI official, privy to selection developments, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"Are the selectors fools to overlook a player who has scored 900 plus runs in consecutive seasons? One of the reasons is his fitness, which isn't up to international standards. He needs to work hard, possibly shed weight, and return leaner and fitter. Batting fitness alone is not the sole criterion for selection," added the source.

According to the BCCI official, fitness is not the sole reason for Sarfaraz's non-selection. "His behavior both on and off the field hasn't been exemplary. Certain remarks, gestures, and incidents have been taken note of. A more disciplined approach would benefit him greatly. Hopefully, Sarfaraz, along with his father and coach Naushad Khan, will address these aspects," the senior official added.

Reportedly, Sarfaraz's celebrations after his hundred against Delhi earlier this year during a Ranji game didn't sit well with former selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma, who was observing the match from the stands. Additionally, his conduct during a break in the 2022 Ranji Trophy final had irked MP coach and Mumbai stalwart Chandrakant Pandit.

When asked if Sarfaraz's IPL performance and perceived weakness against the short ball have contributed to his non-selection, the source responded, "That's a perception created by the media. Do you think there could be any cricketing reasons?

"When Mayank Agarwal made it into the Indian Test team, he scored 1000 first-class runs in one month. Did MSK Prasad's committee evaluate his IPL credentials? The same goes for Hanuma Vihari, who emerged through domestic and A team ranks. If their IPL and white ball records weren't scrutinized then, why would SS Das's committee reinvent the wheel now? It's simple. The reason is not cricket-related," the source added.

Currently, it will be challenging for Sarfaraz to make it to the team. "Just think about it. Why wasn't Sarfaraz even among the reserves for the World Test Championship? Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jasiwal were the two reserves after Ruturaj withdrew due to his marriage."

As of now, Ajinkya Rahane holds the No. 5 spot, and Gaikwad is the reserve middle-order batter who can also be a floater. If Rahane fails, Gaikwad is likely to get an opportunity. Moreover, Suryakumar Yadav, currently playing in the Duleep Trophy for West Zone, cannot be overlooked. If Shreyas Iyer recovers from injury, Sarfaraz's path to an international call-up could become even tougher.