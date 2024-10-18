Sarfaraz Khan Plays Ramp Shot During IND vs NZ First Test, Fans In Frenzy - Watch Video

India’s young gun Sarfaraz Khan played an unbelievable ramp-shot against New Zealand’s William O'Rourke to snap a boundary during Day 3 of India’s Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru on October 18. Earlier, the Indian team had a terrible start in their first innings as they got out on just 46 runs. But then, they made a terrific comeback in the second innings as the likes of Sarfaraz and Virat batted brilliantly.

After the wicket of India’s skipper Rohit Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan came in and joined Virat Kohli in the middle. In the 27th over, O'Rourke came up with a deadly bouncer that Sarfaraz ended up hitting a ramp shot with the ball racing away to the boundary.

Sarfaraz was all class as he smashed a 42-ball fifty. This was his fourth half-century in a Test while playing for India. Earlier, India’s star batter Virat Kohli reached 9,000 Test runs after he surpassed the 53-run mark in the second innings of the first Test on day three at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Kohli also became just the fourth batter from India to reach the feat after the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rahul Dravid.

The former India skipper took just 197 innings to score 9,000 Test runs and became the fourth-fastest Indian and the 13th-fastest overall to 9,000 Test runs. As of now, Kohli has 9,000 runs in 116 Test matches under his belt, with an average of 48.91 with the help of 29 centuries and 31 half-centuries.

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand Playing 11: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke.