Sarfaraz Khan Seems Fine After Elbow Injury Ahead Of Border Gavaskar Trophy: Report

Middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan was struck on the elbow while batting in the nets during India's practice session at the WACA on Thursday but there was no need for an MRI. A video posted by Fox Cricket showed the Mumbai run-machine holding his right arm as he walked off the nets.

He looked in some discomfort as he walked back. However, it has been learned that the injury is not serious and the batter was not required to undergo an MRI. Sarfaraz could play the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth as India captain Rohit Sharma's participation in the first Test remains in doubt. Rohit is still in Mumbai for the birth of his second child.

If Rohit is unavailable for the series opener then KL Rahul could be asked to partner Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order, opening up a slot in the middle-order for Sarfaraz, who has broken into the Indian team after scoring heavily in domestic cricket and has also recorded his maiden Test hundred in the recent series at home against New Zealand. However, it is going to be a different ball-game for Sarfaraz in the challenging Australian conditions against a potent bowling attack.

Moreover, the talented Dhruv Jurel is also in line to break into the playing XI after his impressive performance against Australia A at the MCG. Sarfaraz made his Test debut in February and in his six matches since, has scored 371 runs at an average of 37.10.

Barring his century in Bengaluru, Sarfaraz struggled to get going in the other five innings against New Zealand, managing only 21 runs, and the 27-year-old will have his task cut out on the fast and bouncy pitches of Australia against the likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.