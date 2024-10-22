Advertisement
Sarfaraz Khan Welcomes Baby Boy Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2nd Test At Pune

Sarfaraz Khan's week became even more special when he announced the birth of his son just two days after his maiden Test ton.

The cricketing world has witnessed the rise of numerous stars, but few have managed to captivate fans the way Sarfaraz Khan has in recent times. The 26-year-old middle-order batsman delivered a stellar performance in the first Test match against New Zealand, cementing his place in India’s playing XI with a maiden Test century. Just two days after this career-defining knock, Sarfaraz had more reasons to celebrate—he and his wife, Romana Zahoor, welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

A Ton Under Pressure: Sarfaraz Khan's Gritty 150

The first Test of the India vs. New Zealand series, played at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, saw India falter in the first innings, managing a mere 46 runs. In the second innings, with India in a precarious position, Sarfaraz stepped up to the plate, showcasing his skill and temperament. His 150-run knock was a masterclass in counter-attacking cricket, holding the Indian innings together and giving the hosts a fighting chance.

Sarfaraz’s gritty performance came at a time when India desperately needed someone to anchor the innings. His ability to play spin with finesse and handle the fast bowlers with poise drew comparisons to some of the game’s greats. Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar went as far as to call him the “2024 version of Javed Miandad,” praising Sarfaraz’s resilience and adaptability.

Virat Kohli’s Mentorship: A Key Influence

Reflecting on his monumental innings, Sarfaraz attributed much of his success to the guidance of India’s modern-day legend, Virat Kohli. “I’ve watched Virat since I was a child, and playing alongside him has always been a dream,” Sarfaraz remarked in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Kohli, who has often been seen mentoring young players, encouraged Sarfaraz to trust his instincts and play freely. “When someone like Virat Kohli pats your back, it fills you with confidence,” Sarfaraz added, revealing how crucial the veteran’s advice had been in his performance.

This camaraderie between the players is a testament to the culture of mentorship within the Indian team, where young talents like Sarfaraz are nurtured and given the freedom to express themselves on the field. Rohit Sharma’s leadership also played a role in Sarfaraz’s confidence, with the Indian skipper recognizing the youngster’s potential and giving him the space to shine.

A New Milestone: Welcoming His Baby Boy

Sarfaraz Khan’s week became even more special when he announced the birth of his son just two days after his maiden Test ton. Sharing the joyous news with his fans on Instagram, Sarfaraz posted pictures of his newborn, simply captioning them with, "It's a baby boy." The photos, which also featured his father Naushad Khan, quickly garnered attention, adding a personal and heartwarming dimension to the week of cricketing triumphs.

The birth of his child, coupled with his remarkable performance on the field, made this a week to remember for Sarfaraz and his family. It was just over a year ago, in August 2023, that Sarfaraz married Romana Zahoor in her hometown of Kashmir, and now, as they embark on parenthood, Sarfaraz is undoubtedly entering a new chapter of his life, both personally and professionally.

