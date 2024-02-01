In a cricketing world that is constantly evolving, emerging talents are the lifeblood of the sport. Sarfaraz Khan, a name resonating in the cricketing circles, is set to make his international debut in the second Test against England. What sets him apart, however, is not just his impeccable record in domestic cricket but the fascinating story behind his journey, as shared exclusively with JioCinema. Sarfaraz Khan, at 26, already carries the weight of immense expectations on his shoulders. Interestingly, he draws inspiration from a cricketing legend, Javed Miandad. In a candid revelation, Sarfaraz mentions that his father sees a striking resemblance between his batting style and that of the Pakistani great. This familial connection to Miandad adds a layer of sentiment and aspiration to Sarfaraz's pursuit of excellence.

"I like to watch Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sir Vivian Richards, and even Javed Miandad because my dad has told me that I play like him. I watch Joe Root’s batting also. Anyone who is succeeding, I am watching them to see how they are doing it so I can learn and apply it when I am in the middle. I want to continue doing this, whether it’s in the Ranji Trophy or playing for India in the future," said Sarfaraz to JioCinema.

Daily Grind and Observations

Sarfaraz's commitment to his craft is evident in his rigorous training routine. Playing 500-600 balls every day has become a habit, and he attributes his success to an insatiable hunger for improvement. 'My strength is that I am not satisfied easily. I play 500-600 balls every day. If I don’t play at least 200-300 balls in a match, I feel like I haven’t done much. It’s a habit now. Practice in the morning, afternoon, and evening. I am used to only one thing, batting and facing deliveries. If you want to play five-day cricket, you have to stay patient and practice every day. I play cricket all day and that’s why I can stay on the pitch for a long time,' Khan said.

The Road to International Cricket

Having enjoyed tremendous success in the domestic circuit, Sarfaraz's call-up to the Indian Test team is a testament to his consistent performance. His prolific run-getting ability, showcased by a splendid 161 off 160 balls against England Lions, sets the stage for a promising international career. The unexpected opportunities arising from injuries to key players like Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul open the door for Sarfaraz to prove his mettle on the grand stage.

Father's Role in the Journey

Behind every successful athlete is a support system that fuels their dreams. Sarfaraz acknowledges the pivotal role his father, Naushad, played in shaping his cricketing journey. From introducing him to the sport to providing unwavering support during challenging times, Sarfaraz recognizes the impact of his father's efforts. The father-son duo's commitment is a narrative that resonates with aspiring cricketers and fans alike.

"My father introduced me to cricket, and I always wondered why am I even playing. By nature I am an attacking batsman and I used to get out sooner than other and scoring big runs was getting difficult. It was disheartening to see others succeed while I wouldn’t be among the runs. Even when I moved from Mumbai to UP, he would take flights to come and see me. He would start bowling to me on the terrace or the road itself before selection trials. Now I realise the impact and importance of those efforts. When I came back to Mumbai from UP, I was scared if this would bring a halt to my career and I strongly felt there was no future ahead of me, but my dad always stood by me. There’s no guarantee in life if you don’t get opportunities. But my dad always believed in hard work, and everything I have is a result of that work," he added.

Decision Dilemma: Patidar or Sarfaraz

As India faces the challenge of filling the void left by KL Rahul's absence, the debate emerges: Rajat Patidar or Sarfaraz Khan? Both players boast impressive first-class records, making the decision a tough one for the team management. Patidar's experience in high-pressure situations, especially in the IPL, contrasts with Sarfaraz's ability to thrive on Indian pitches.