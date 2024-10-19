IND vs NZ: After two tough days of cricket, the Indian team finally found its rhythm on Day 4 of the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant batted with positive intent, giving India a much-needed boost in their second innings after a dismal start to the match. With India bowled out for just 46 runs in the first innings and trailing New Zealand’s massive 402-run total, the team was under pressure to fight back. Day 3 ended with India at 231, but the loss of Virat Kohli on the final ball of the day left the team facing a daunting task.

As the fourth day began, all eyes were on the crucial first session, and Sarfaraz and Pant did not disappoint. Sarfaraz scored his maiden Test century, while Pant provided solid support, the duo stitching together an unbeaten 50-plus partnership. The duo’s aggressive and confident play gave the Indian side a renewed sense of hope. However, the partnership nearly came to an abrupt end due to a tense run-out situation.

During the first session, a massive mix-up between Sarfaraz and Pant almost resulted in a disaster. While attempting to take a second run, Sarfaraz tried to stop Pant, realizing the danger posed by New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, who had the ball in hand and was positioned near the stumps. Sarfaraz was visibly furious, gesturing for Pant to stay put, as Blundell quickly collected the ball. For a moment, it looked like India was about to lose another wicket in a moment of miscommunication.

On the sidelines, Indian captain Rohit Sharma and veteran Ravichandran Ashwin watched the near run-out in shock, only to break into laughter after the duo made it back safely. It was a brief but intense moment that had the Indian camp on edge before relief set in.

Sarfaraz’s maiden Test century came as a crucial knock for India, a fine display of determination and grit under pressure. His 100-run effort, combined with Pant’s solid play, helped India claw their way back into the match. Sarfaraz’s century came off just 110 balls, decorated with 13 boundaries and three sixes, marking the 26-year-old’s rise on the international stage.

The mix-up that nearly resulted in a run-out became a talking point, with many praising Sarfaraz’s presence of mind and quick reactions to avert the disaster. Despite the hiccup, the partnership continued to blossom, and India slowly chipped away at New Zealand's lead.

On Day 3, India was already facing an uphill battle, with New Zealand capitalizing on a massive 356-run lead. Rachin Ravindra’s century and Tim Southee’s counter-attacking half-century helped New Zealand post 402 in response to India's first innings total. Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan had stabilized the innings with a 136-run partnership, but Kohli’s dismissal for 70 at the hands of Glenn Phillips left India vulnerable.

Heading into the later sessions of Day 4, India’s strategy was clear—survive session by session, build partnerships, and work towards closing the gap on New Zealand’s lead. Sarfaraz and Pant’s partnership, though tested, remained intact, giving India a fighting chance in the match.

Kuldeep Yadav, reflecting on the state of the game, emphasized the importance of discipline and patience, especially on a pitch that offered little assistance to spinners. With the near run-out adding an extra layer of tension, Sarfaraz’s milestone became even more meaningful, solidifying his place as one of India’s future batting stars.