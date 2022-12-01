SAU vs MAH Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy final match in Ahmedabad, 9 AM IST, December 2

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 final will take place on Friday morning at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between Saurashtra and Maharashtra. Checkout the best Dream11 fantasy team prediction for the final match of Vijay Hazare Trophy - Saurashtra vs Maharashtra. Both teams are in great form as Saurashtra finished on top of their group with 5 wins and 2 loses. On the other hand, Maharastra also finished of top of their Group E standings. All eyes will be on Ruturaj Gaikwad as he is in terrfic form. The right-hander has smashed seven centuries in his last 9 innings of the tournament, which is a statement itself to showcase what kind of rhythm he is in. He will look to continue doing the same to Saurashtra in the final and win the trophy for his home side. (Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch SAU vs MH Final match online and on TV?)

Match details

Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final match

Date & Time: December 2, 9:00 AM (IST)

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Saurashtra (SAU) vs Maharashtra (MAH) Vijay Hazare Trophy final match - Dream11 Prediction

Wicket Keeper: H Desai

Batters: A Bawne, S Vyas, R Gaikwad (C)

All-rounders: S Bachhav, P Mankad, A Kazi

Bowlers: R Hangargekar, J Unadkat (VC), M Choudhary, C Sakariya

Probable Playing XIs - SAU vs MAH Vijay Hazare trophy final

Saurashtra: Harvik Desai (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Arpit Vasavada, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Parth Bhut

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rahul Tripathi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Saurabh Navale (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Shamshuzama Kazi, Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar