SCO vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SCO vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 match No. 7 in Bellerive Oval, 930 AM IST, October 19
After a stellar start to their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against West Indies, Scotland will now take on Ireland in their second match of the tournament on Wednesday (October 19). Scotland defeated two-time world champions West Indies in their opening contest.
On the other hand, all-round performance by Sikandar Raza guided Zimbabwe to their first victory of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 as they defeated Ireland by 31 runs in Hobart. Fiery bowling spells from Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava got Zimbabwe the better off Ireland in the Group B fixture. Raza scored 82 off just 48 balls and Muzurbani clinched 3 wickets giving away just 23 runs to restrict Ireland to just 143/9 after 20 overs.
Match Details
Scotland vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2022
October 19, Wednesday
Blundstone Arena
9:30 AM IST
Here's my Dream11 prediction for Scotland vs Ireland game
Wicketkeepers: Matthew Cross, Lorcan Tucker
Batsmen: Andrew Balbirnie (C), Calum MacLeod, Paul Stirling(VC)
All-rounders: George Dockrell, Craig Wallace
Bowlers: Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves
SCO vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 7 Dream11 Prediction
Scotland: George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, Michael Jones, Richie Berrington (c), Josh Davey, Matthew Cross (wk), Craig Wallace, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny
