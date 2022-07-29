After thrashing Scotland in the first T20I, New Zealand will look to claim the series in the second game of the three-match series on Friday. Finn Allen scored a fine century and Ish Sodhi followed it up with a fine four-wicket haul as New Zealand clinched a comfortable 68-run win on Wednesday. Allen scored his maiden T20I century to power the Kiwis to 225. Ish Sodhi in response took four wickets as the hosts could only manage 157 in their innings.

When and where to watch SCO vs NZ 2nd T20I in India?

Match Details

Scotland vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I

Grange Cricket Club Ground in Edinburgh

July 29, Friday

7:00 pm IST

Dream 11 for SCO vs NZ 2nd T20I

Keeper – Matthew Cross

Batsmen – Martin Guptill, Finn Allen (C), George Munsey, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders – Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Chris Greaves

Bowlers – Ish Sodhi (VC), Mark Watt, Lockie Ferguson

Top Picks SCO vs NZ 2nd T20I

Chris Greaves

Martin Guptill

Finn Allen

Lockie Ferguson

Ish Sodhi

Probable Playing XI for SCO vs NZ 2nd T20I

Scotland: George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington ©, Calum MacLeod, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Gavin Main

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver (wk), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner ©, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

Full Squads for SCO vs NZ 2nd T20I

Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Alasdair Evans, Craig Wallace, Gavin Main, Michael Jones, Adrian Neill, Christopher McBride

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver(w), Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon