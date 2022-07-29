SCO vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Scotland vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh on July 29, 7:00 PM IST
After thrashing Scotland in the first T20I, New Zealand will look to claim the series in the second game of the three-match series on Friday. Finn Allen scored a fine century and Ish Sodhi followed it up with a fine four-wicket haul as New Zealand clinched a comfortable 68-run win on Wednesday. Allen scored his maiden T20I century to power the Kiwis to 225. Ish Sodhi in response took four wickets as the hosts could only manage 157 in their innings.
When and where to watch SCO vs NZ 2nd T20I in India?
Match Details
Scotland vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I
Grange Cricket Club Ground in Edinburgh
July 29, Friday
7:00 pm IST
Dream 11 for SCO vs NZ 2nd T20I
Keeper – Matthew Cross
Batsmen – Martin Guptill, Finn Allen (C), George Munsey, Glenn Phillips
All-rounders – Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Chris Greaves
Bowlers – Ish Sodhi (VC), Mark Watt, Lockie Ferguson
Top Picks SCO vs NZ 2nd T20I
Chris Greaves
Martin Guptill
Finn Allen
Lockie Ferguson
Ish Sodhi
Probable Playing XI for SCO vs NZ 2nd T20I
Scotland: George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington ©, Calum MacLeod, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Gavin Main
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver (wk), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner ©, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy
Full Squads for SCO vs NZ 2nd T20I
Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Alasdair Evans, Craig Wallace, Gavin Main, Michael Jones, Adrian Neill, Christopher McBride
New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver(w), Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon
