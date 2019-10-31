Scotland, Oman complete line-up for next year's ICC Men's World T20

Dubai: Scotland and Oman have become the last two teams to secure their berths for next year's World T20 slated to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15.

Scotland will compete at their fourth T20 World Cup following a highly-impressive 90-run win over UAE in Dubai. They'll be joined in Australia by Oman, who became the 16th and final team to secure their place at "The Big Dance" thanks to their thrilling 12-run win over Hong Kong.

The two nations join Papua New Guinea, Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia in progressing through the Qualifier, with the six taking their place in the first round in October 2020.

Three of that sextet will join Sri Lanka in Group A of the first round, with the four teams embarking on a round-robin competition in Geelong from October 18 to 22.

The remaining three will join Bangladesh in Group B, with their matches taking place from October 19-23 in Hobart.

Following the conclusion of the round-robin, the highest-placed team in Group A and the second-placed team in Group B will join Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand and West Indies in Group 1 of the Super 12s.

Group 2 of the Super 12s phase will see India, England, South Africa and Afghanistan each face the highest-placed team in Group B and the second-placed team from Group A.

