Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 12th Match, Group B Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch SCO vs ZIM match online and on TV?

Scotland have played some good cricket in both of their matches in this T20 World Cup so far. They started with an excellent victory against West Indies in their opening match of the campaign. The batters played responsibly to get the team to a competitive total and then the bowlers responded well to defend the score of 160. Left-arm spinner Mark Watt bowled brilliantly in that game as he claimed three wickets for just 12 runs in his four overs. The Scotland batting unit faired even better in the match against Ireland and they were ahead for a major portion of the match until the Scotland bowlers were taken down by some brilliant T20 batting by Curtis Campher.

Richie Berrington and his men did most things right in that match against Ireland but there isn't much bowlers can do when someone bats the way Campher did. However, the team has looked in high spirits and confidence so far, and they will be eager to carry that forward into this highly important match against Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, started off well as they registered a 31-run win against Ireland in their opening encounter of the tournament but they succumbed to a defeat by the same margin to West Indies in the following game. The inference that can be drawn from these two matches is their batting unit's over dependence on Sikandar Raza. Zimbabwe got to a strong total of over 170 riding on Raza's excellent knock of 82 in the first match, but they got bundled out for 122 in the very next match when Raza failed to deliver with the bat. The bowlers have done a good job comparatively. They restricted Ireland to 143 in the first match and West Indies to 153 in the second. Zimbabwe have the ammunition to keep the batters quiet in all phases of the innings and that is a big advantage for them. Now, the batters need to step up and give their bowlers and Raza the support they require.

Match Details

Scotland vs Zimbabwe, 12th Match, Group B

ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Oct 21, 07:00 PM LOCAL

Bellerive Oval, Hobart

When will the Scotland vs Zimbabwe match be played?

The match will be played on 21st October, Friday.

What is the venue for the Scotland vs Zimbabwe match?

The match will be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

At what time will the Scotland vs Zimbabwe match start?

The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the Scotland vs Zimbabwe match?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Full Squads

Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington(c), Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal, Craig Wallace, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Brandon McMullen

Zimbabwe Squad: Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Tony Munyonga, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Craig Ervine, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Clive Madande

Predicted Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (c), Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal