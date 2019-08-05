Sealing series gives chance to bring in new players in 3rd Windies T20I: Virat Kohli

Lauderhill: After India registered a 22-run win (D/L method) over West Indies to clinch the three-match rubber 2-0, skipper Virat Kohli has indicated that his team might try new players in the final affair and also lavished praise on Washington Sundar for his economical spell.

Chasing a target of 168 handed by India here on Sunday, West Indies labored their way to 98/4 in 15.3 overs before rain forced play to be suspended and the Men in Blue were declared winners.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli said: "Winning is always going to be a priority. But sealing the series gives the chance to bring few guys in. The idea is always going to be to win first. But winning the first two games gives the cushion.

"We set up a good foundation. Good finish from (Ravindra) Jadeja and Krunal (Pandya) to get us past 160. The way we were going, could have got to 180, but pitch slowed down considerably in the latter half."

Meanwhile, the Indian skipper was in all praise for 19-year-old Sundar, who conceded just 12 runs from his three overs beside picking the wicket of a dangerous Sunil Narine.

"Starting with the new ball, the way Sundar has bowled against guys who come hard at the ball, he`s done a tremendous job. The composure he`s shown has been outstanding. He`s become fitter, leaner and is very handy with the bat as well.He is definitely going to be a factor for us," expressed Kohli.

India will take on West Indies in the third and final T20I of the rubber on Tuesday.